County connection to the Maine Moose Jr Hockey Team

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Three former Presque Isle High School hockey players are now competing at the Jr level. Conner Demerchant, Gage Letourneau and Colby Carlisle are all skating for the Tier 2 Maine Moose in a National Tournament that begins later this week.

The line of Connor Demerchant, Gage Letourneau and Colby Carlisle put up huge numbers for the Wildcats in 2019. They helped lead the team to the Regional Championship game against Old Town Orono. The three are now reunited playing junior hockey with the Maine Moose.

(Gage Letourneau):” I would say we all grew as players as it went on. It was a help laying the foundation in High School. I think we took it to the next level when we stepped out on the ice this year.”

Demerchant spent most of the year with the Twin City Thunder out of Lewiston Auburn and he and Colby Carlisle played for the Thunder during a six week stay in Florida.

(Connor Dermerchant):” It was a fun time. I got to bond with some new players who I never played with before. It was fun we went down the Florida and play in the warm weather and play a few more games.”

(Colby Carlisle):” When I went to Florida it was a little bit faster, but a lot more rough. They played a lot more physical and the refs were more lenient so you had to use your body more.”

Carlisle and Letourneau had success with the Maine Moose earlier this year when they won the USPHL American Division title in Harrisburg Pennsylvania.

Letourneau:” I would say I am more than happy we won the USPHL American Division Championship and there were things I could add to my tool bag this year.

Carlisle:” It didn’t feel as long a stretch as it would have been for High School. It felt like a little shorter of a season and the playoffs were in that weekend so it was different, but really fun to win another championship with Gage.”

The three are all hoping to be on the same line when they begin competing in the Nationals later this week in Green Bay Wisconsin.

Carlisle:” I think I earned a lot and I benefited from playing at the high level of hockey.”

Demerchant:” It gives us a chance to play teams from away and teams we never play. Good competition, it is national level

Letourneau:” No day off mindset even with the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

