Covid cases continue in County

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Covid cases continue to be reported in Aroostook County.

Jay Reynolds, Senior Physician Executive at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, says though many people have been vaccinated, Covid cases are still being reported on a weekly basis.

“It maybe has dropped off the front page but still very much with us. Today there are 11 more cases diagnosed here in Aroostook County. We currently have four people here in our in-patient ward with Covid, so it’s certainly still here. And we haven’t reached the 50 percent point here of Aroostook County’s eligible citizens, so while we’ve done a great deal of work getting The County vaccinated, there’s a great deal more work to go,” says Jay Reynolds, Senior Physician Executive at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Reynolds believes the uptick in cases is because people are beginning to let their guard down. With the weather improving, people are out socializing more, but not wearing their masks, social distancing, or washing their hands as they should. We’ll have more with Reynolds on why he thinks vaccine numbers have slowed and what’s being done to change that on next week’s Medical Monday.

