Advertisement

English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007′s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Officials with the County of Aroostook are nearing completion of two agreements with Irving...
Irving and County talk public access
President Joe Biden during a meeting with a bipartisan group on his Infrastructure Plan
Senator Collins & Senator Kings reaction to the Presidents Infrastructure Plan

Latest News

False positive facial recognition match sends innocent man to jail.
False facial recognition sends innocent New Jersey man to jail
Upcoming program will teach why a raised bed garden is a good alternative for both flower and...
Planting a raised bed garden
False facial recognition sends innocent man to jail
Planting a raised bed garden
A homeowner in Naples, Florida, found a huge hole in her lanai screen, only to discover a bear...
Bear busts through lanai screen for dip in Florida pool