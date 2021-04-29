Intervention Aroostook: 4.13.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While there may finally be light at the end of this pandemic tunnel because of the now available Covid-19 vaccine, there is also more resources available for people struggling with addiction. Shawn Cunningham report on what those are in this week’s Intervention Aroostook.

“we’ve learned a lot and that’s a really really good thing we can provide a solid service multiple ways.”

What AMHC Practitioner Erik Lamoreau is talking about is the expanded services and resources that address substance use disorder. He says as a result fo the pandemic the agency reshifted more focus on telehealth, and he expects that trend to continue post pandemic.

“I think we’re advocating at the state level to continue to be able to provide that way alot of people their substance use services in the comfort of their own home without having to come into an office because of that stigma so we’ve learned alot from the covid situation on how we can better provide or expand the service we’re already providing.”

It’s a good thing too especially with overdose numbers in Maine at another record high. He offers insights as to why that happened in the past year....

“we’re seeing a lot of reoccurrance and people that were in a recovery program going back because of the stress and the chellenges that we’ve had the loss of jobs the layoffs the school system all of the things you wrap it all together that really shows a stress or stressor for for people to try to manage through.”

But he says that’s where added resources and programs come into play and become ever more critical. Moving forward he says he sees the glass as half full for people in recovery...

“the options have expanded and its always good to call and find out what those options are and what fits them and here at AMHC we really wanna meet them where they’re at and if that’s at home then we can try to do a telehealth service if that’s here in the office and they feel better engagement with that than we can support that.”

Anyone in need of services can contact AMHC at amhc.org or 1-800-244-6431. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

