Intervention Aroostook: 4.27.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -One of two national drug take back events happened this past weekend. And as Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Intervention Aroostook, the community effort helps to curtail local crime.

When you open your medicine cabinet you know what’s supposed to be there, including medications and pill bottles. But they also represent the potential of crime unbeknownst to unsuspecting targets and victims.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen Aroostook County Sheriff

“lot of people have people over and they may have some unwanted drugs just laying around it maybe tempting for somebody struggling with an addiction.”

Which is why two national drug take back days one in April the other in October have become so critical for law enforcement agencies and communities to partner together to properly collect and dispose of the drugs. And the effort has help immensely in helping to curtail crime.

“our part for the sheriff’s office we collect the drugs that other police departments and other places are collecting so we go around we rent a truck and pick up wjat they’ve collected over the year.”

And its making he says.

“we’re not getting the weights that we used to get when we first started this so I think people are doing it more.”

And while turning in the unused or leftover medications is also important. He also cautions people in just throwing empty pill bottles in to the trash...

“they can get your doctor get your name they know what you’re taking they could target you they see the empty pill bottle and say this person takes a narcotic so I’m gonna watch their house the next time they’re not home I’m gonna go in and steal their pills...”

Steal your medications and steal any chance of people feeling safe in their own homes and communities. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

