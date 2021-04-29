Local Organizations Help the Homebound Get Vaccinated

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Agency on Aging and the Aroostook Public Health Council and their vaccination subgroup are helping homebound people in the County get vaccinated.

“Our role is that anyone who is homebound, we want them to give us a call because we will take some information and then we work with our partners that can go and deliver that vaccination right to their home,” said Joy Barresi Saucier, the Executive Director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging.

The groups work together to compile a list of who needs the vaccine, then cross reference to get the vaccines to different areas of the county.

“If we’re going to Houlton, we pick five names that are in the Houlton area,” said Jane Rioux, Clinical Manager at Northern Light Home care and Hospice. “It can require a lot of travelling, but we do it, and we’ve done it, and it’s been and it’s, rewarding to be able to offer that vaccine to someone who may not be able to leave their home.”

Saucier says it’s crucial that this is an option for these people.

“Our mission, I always say in our simplest form is to help people live in their home communities and to me, that’s what this effort has all been about is helping people living in their home communities and accessing close to home as possible,” she said.

If you or someone you know is homebound and needs a vaccination, you can call the Aroostook Agency on Aging at (207) 764-3396.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.