Advertisement

Local Organizations Help the Homebound Get Vaccinated

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Agency on Aging and the Aroostook Public Health Council and their vaccination subgroup are helping homebound people in the County get vaccinated.

“Our role is that anyone who is homebound, we want them to give us a call because we will take some information and then we work with our partners that can go and deliver that vaccination right to their home,” said Joy Barresi Saucier, the Executive Director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging.

The groups work together to compile a list of who needs the vaccine, then cross reference to get the vaccines to different areas of the county.

“If we’re going to Houlton, we pick five names that are in the Houlton area,” said Jane Rioux, Clinical Manager at Northern Light Home care and Hospice. “It can require a lot of travelling, but we do it, and we’ve done it, and it’s been and it’s, rewarding to be able to offer that vaccine to someone who may not be able to leave their home.”

Saucier says it’s crucial that this is an option for these people.

“Our mission, I always say in our simplest form is to help people live in their home communities and to me, that’s what this effort has all been about is helping people living in their home communities and accessing close to home as possible,” she said.

If you or someone you know is homebound and needs a vaccination, you can call the Aroostook Agency on Aging at (207) 764-3396.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Officials with the County of Aroostook are nearing completion of two agreements with Irving...
Irving and County talk public access

Latest News

Aroostook Agency on Aging and local health professionals looking to help home-bound people get...
Home-bound Vaccinations
The Purple Ladle serves food to the people of the community.
The Purple Ladle Serves Meals to the People of Aroostook County
The Cinderella Project of Maine helps girls in Aroostook County get free prom dresses.
Aroostook Community Matters - The Cinderella Project of Maine Helps Supply Free Prom Dresses
The Cinderella Project of Maine helps girls get prom dresses for free.
Cinderella Project