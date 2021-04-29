Maine CDC reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 254 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 254 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 782. Androscoggin County reported three new deaths, while Kennebec County reported on new death.

Aroostook County has 11 new cases. Over the past 2 weeks the Maine CDC has reported a total of 153 cases in The County. No new deaths were reported.

The 254 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,945.

The Maine CDC said 501,726 Mainers, or 37.32% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 782

Total cases: 60,945

Confirmed cases: 45,449

Probable cases: 15,496

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 125

Patients in intensive care: 46

Patients on ventilators: 15

