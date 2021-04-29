Planting a raised bed garden

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Garden season is approaching, but is it too early to plant? In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty tells us about an upcoming workshop that will teach you an alternative method of planting your favorite flowers and veggies.

If you’re looking to raise your own food or flowers, you may want to consider a garden off the ground. Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District, says raised beds are easy to make and practical.

“This is gonna be at The King’s Gardener Greenhouse Number 2. We’re having a raised bed workshop. It’s gonna be instructing raised beds. There’ll be one built, filled, we’ll be planting it. We’ll be constructing some and filling them and planting them. We’ll talk about the differences of growing inside of a greenhouse as opposed to outside,” says Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District.

Participants will learn all they need to know about planting a raised garden.

Martin says, “You want to wear clothes that you can get dirty because we’ll be actually building the raised bed and then filling it with soil and then planting plants in it. We’ll talk about planting, seed depth, spacing, what you can conceivably grow in a raised bed inside of a greenhouse, and we’ll also be talking about growing in raised beds outside as well.”

Advantages outweigh the disadvantages.

“If you’re having a hard time stooping over to pull weeds, you can raise your bed up to you. You can control your soil and you put really good soil in there. Raised beds - one of the disadvantages is you have to water it more often because it tends to dry out quicker. But it’s easier to control your garden in a raised bed. You have a tighter space and, especially if it’s inside, you don’t have to worry about diseases as much because it’s dryer and warmer in the greenhouse or in high tunnel,” says Martin.

Martin says participants will be eligible for one pesticide credit. For more information or to register for the May 8th event, contact Randy Martin at the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District office in Presque Isle. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.