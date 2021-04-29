Weather on the Web Thursday, April 29th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

It’s another mostly to partly sunny day... with mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon! High pressure holds on for the next 24 hours... before rain moves in tomorrow.

The rain for Friday will be on the moderate to localized heavier side... picking up in intensity throughout the day.

Current rain total projections are expected between 0.5-1.25″-in... with the higher amounts centered over SE Aroostook.

Even though this will be an all rain event... still take extra precautions on the roadways as ponding of water will lead to concerns for hydroplaning. Also, we’re likely to see visibility impacts throughout the day.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.