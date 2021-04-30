Early spring means fish stocking is full steam ahead

Fort Fairfield , Maine (WAGM) -

Spring stocking is beginning to wind down on Maine waters. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife were able to get an early start on their stocking program and it should wrap up in the next few weeks.

Frank Frost:” We are way ahead of schedule. Ice outs were early. Rivers brooks and streams have come down. There’s a number of water up north we will do. Long Lake is still to be done. Woods waters west of Ashland and Portage will all be done by plane stocking in the next couple of weeks. We have 8 or 10 waters that we fly every year.”

2000 spring yearling trout were introduced into their new home at Monson Pond in Fort Fairfield. Over the last few weeks the Enfield hatchery has been busy stocking several waters in our area,

Frost:” The waters we stock in the spring are yearling fish. They are 8 to 10 inches they vary a little bit out of that range. They are very attractive fish. They are fat and really readily bite. If you find them you should have some action.”

The DIFW website gives updates on the stocking program on their website

Frost:” There’s a list on our website and that is updated regularly. You can see the exact day those waters were stocked and plan your trips accordingly.”

The Biologist says that the stocking program is not just done in the spring.

Frost:” A lot of waters have already been stocked and a lot of waters are stocked in the fall. Just because you don’t see on the list this spring a lot of those waters were stocked last fall like Hanson and Echo here in Presque Isle. We do about 70 or 80 waters annually.

Frost also says that the County is very fortunate to have several natural fisheries for people ot enjoy also

Frost:” We are fortunate to have a lot of wild fisheries. The Aroostook in the background has wild trout and salmon so we don’t need to stock a lot of our waters.”

