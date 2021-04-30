Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 268 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 268 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 784. The two new deaths were reported in Androscoggin County.

The 268 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 61,213.

Aroostook County has 5 new cases. No new deaths were reported. The total number of cases in the County since the beginning of the outbreak is now 1,669.

The Maine CDC said 512,381 Mainers, or 38.12% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 784
  • Total cases: 61,213
  • Confirmed cases: 45,610
  • Probable cases: 15,603
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 121
  • Patients in intensive care: 59
  • Patients on ventilators: 15

Get more detailed COVID-19 data from the Maine CDC

