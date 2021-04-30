Advertisement

‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ results are in

(U.S. Drug Enforcement Division)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Maine (WAGM) - The results for the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back day are in.

The Drug Take Back Day took place on April 24th of this year.  According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine had the second highest amount of collected drugs in New England. Maine collected 27,340 pounds of medication.

There were 565 collection sites throughout New England. Over 46 tons of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges were collected.

“Everything we do is geared toward protecting American families and communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle.

The following is a breakdown of collected weights in pounds for the six New England States:

MA – 30,386.20 lbs

ME – 27,340 lbs

NH – 13,149 lbs

CT – 9,690 lbs

VT – 7,165.03 lbs

RI – 4,552.50 lbs

Total- 92,282.73 lbs

