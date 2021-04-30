Positive COVID-19 Case at Limestone Community School

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Principal Ben Lothrop of the Limestone Community School has announced that a positive case of COVID-19 has been found at the school. And, as such, the Limestone Community School will be going remote for all grades tomorrow, April 30th. Lothrop states that the school nurse will do contact tracing per CDC guidelines tomorrow and will call all direct contacts. Lothrop adds more information will follow as it becomes available.

Good Evening, LCS staff were just alerted to a positive COVID-19 case within the school. Until full contact tracing can... Posted by Limestone Community School on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.