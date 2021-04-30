Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 Case at Limestone Community School

Positive COVID-19 case found at Limestone Community School
Positive COVID-19 case found at Limestone Community School
By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Principal Ben Lothrop of the Limestone Community School has announced that a positive case of COVID-19 has been found at the school. And, as such, the Limestone Community School will be going remote for all grades tomorrow, April 30th. Lothrop states that the school nurse will do contact tracing per CDC guidelines tomorrow and will call all direct contacts. Lothrop adds more information will follow as it becomes available.

Good Evening, LCS staff were just alerted to a positive COVID-19 case within the school. Until full contact tracing can...

Posted by Limestone Community School on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Officials with the County of Aroostook are nearing completion of two agreements with Irving...
Irving and County talk public access
President Joe Biden during a meeting with a bipartisan group on his Infrastructure Plan
Senator Collins & Senator Kings reaction to the Presidents Infrastructure Plan

Latest News

Maine Pandemic-EBT will provide funds and meals for school children in May
Hospital officials says people are letting their guard down as the weather warms, not wearing...
Covid cases continue in County
Eligible families can call DHHS to apply
Maine Pandemic-EBT will provide funds and meals to school children
Covid cases continue in County