Positive COVID-19 Case at Limestone Community School
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Principal Ben Lothrop of the Limestone Community School has announced that a positive case of COVID-19 has been found at the school. And, as such, the Limestone Community School will be going remote for all grades tomorrow, April 30th. Lothrop states that the school nurse will do contact tracing per CDC guidelines tomorrow and will call all direct contacts. Lothrop adds more information will follow as it becomes available.
