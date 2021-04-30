Update on trail conditions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The early spring has given ATV riders the itch to hit the trails, but Megan Cole says to wait a couple of more weeks because the trails are not open yet.

While this trail looks like it’s in perfect condition to ride on, it isn’t.

“We have had a little bit of rain and you know seasonably dry weather but the trails are still wet in the woods. Snowmelt takes a little longer in the woods and therefore they’re a little bit wet so they are muddy so the trails are still closed right now and that’s to protect the landowners that own it because about 90% of land in the state of Maine is privately owned so a majority of the trails are on privately owned land as well.”

Orchard says she has received complaints about people being out on the trails when they shouldn’t be. She says that if you’re caught on the trails while they’re closed, you could face criminal charges.

“So there’s actually a specific charge for operating on a closed trail which is what you’d get right now but there’s also criminal trespass charges if it comes down to that depending on if the lands posted or not.”

ATV clubs say they have received complaints from landowners about people riding on the trails to early.

“If it don’t stop we probably won’t have a season this year. We put up our no ATV signs and sometimes I’m taking trails right off but they’re going right through them.”

“I wouldn’t want to go out on my land and find big ruts and a lot of trash and I’m sure other people wouldn’t want to as well so that’s just what we remind that remember it’s somebody land. It’s not just free for using. We have to get permission and work with the land owners to use it.”

“Landowners is what give us the trails. Without the landowners we have no trails.”

Trails will be opening for the season in Mid-May.

