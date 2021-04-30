Weather on the Web Friday, April 30th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

Our steady to heavier rain continues to overspread the County this morning. The most significant impacts will affect SE Aroostook... with rainfall totals ranging upwards of 1.00-1.25″-in.

Central Aroostook will see steady rain at times, and 0.30-0.50″-in. While, NW and far northern sections will pick-up slightly less amounts, between 0.10-0.25″-in.

With heavier rain coming down... temporarily reduced-down visibilities is a likelihood, as well as ponding of water on the roadways. Make sure to take those extra precautions out and about on the roads today.

Then, the weekend brings a slightly cooler feel, with windy and breezy conditions all the way through Sunday. Sunshine does return for both afternoons this weekend. And then we’re locked into a rainy stretch of weather, throughout a good portion of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

