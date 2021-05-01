Program addresses staffing shortage

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -

A.R. Gould Hospital officials have found a new way to fill Certified Nursing Assistant positions at the Mars Hill Nursing Home. Kathy McCarty has more on a summer program that takes the stress out of making ends meet while learning the skills needed to become a CNA.

A seven-week program offered through A.R. Gould Hospital and SAD 42 Adult Education is designed to take the stress out of training for a job as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

“They apply for it just like they were applying for a regular position. They - we then - Kelly and her team sit and interview the applicants, and then they choose from those people who’ve applied to go into the program,” says Tammy Beaulier-Fuller, Associate Vice President of Nursing at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

The program pays participants to work full-time during training and guarantees a position upon graduation. Graduates who work full-time must commit to a year working for the hospital, those who are part-time commit to two years.

“We then provide them with, as I said, a seven-week program, both didactic and skills - hands-on skills. And so they complete that. Then they write their certification exam. And once their exam’s written and they pass their certification, then they’re put onto the CNA registry,” says Beaulier-Fuller.

Clinical hours are worked at the Mars Hill Nursing Home. Like other nursing homes throughout the state, Mars Hill has struggled with finding CNAs.

“We really look forward to the classes starting. We - each time are just counting how many can we get into the class, because for us it’s the foundation of all of the work that we do in the nursing home. And the whole goal behind this is to build our workforce, because in the news you see everyone is struggling. There’s not enough help, and it is affecting us in our ability of how many residents we’re able to take care of,” says Kelly Lundeen, Director of Long-Term Care Services for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Kelly Lundeen says it’s a great opportunity for those looking to change careers or high school students looking for part-time work. The next program is scheduled to begin June 23rd. For more information, visit our website. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Space for this training is limited to 10 participants. To learn more, contact Odette Lee at olee@northerlight.org or call 768-4655.

