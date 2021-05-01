The Maine CDC reports 5 new Covid-19 deaths and 403 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 403 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and five new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 789.

The 403 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 61,616.

The Maine CDC said 521,039 Mainers, or 46.31% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the total to 1,620.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 789



Total cases: 61,616



Confirmed cases: 45,868



Probable cases: 15,748



14-day positivity rate: 2.7%



Currently hospitalized: 121



Patients in intensive care: 59



Patients on ventilators: 15



