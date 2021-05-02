Advertisement

The Maine CDC reports 231 new cases and no new deaths

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 231 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 789.

The 231 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 61,847.

The Maine CDC said 526,839 Mainers, or 46.83% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 66 new cases, bringing the total to 1,686.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 789
  • Total cases: 61,847
  • Confirmed cases: 46,023
  • Probable cases: 15,824
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 126
  • Patients in intensive care: 51
  • Patients on ventilators: 15

