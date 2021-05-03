Easing back into yard work

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With temperatures warming up, people are itching to get out and start cleaning up their yards from the winter. But while raking and cleaning, it’s important to be careful so you can avoid any injuries. Megan Cole has more on ways to stay safe.

With most of the snow gone and mild temperatures here, people are starting to clean up their yards from the winter. However, it’s important to ease into that yard work so that there aren’t any injuries. That’s why Dr. Jarryd Rossignol, a family physician with Pines Health services says to start with light yard work.

“You wanna take it piece by piece you don’t wanna be you know everyone gonna be gardening you know digging holes carrying heavy buckets you gotta work up your way to that. Start with your spring cleaning, bending down picking up the trash and ease into it. Don’t try to do everything at once you know take it as a process. Not many of us are ready to pick up a 5 gallon bucket full of dirt and carry it 300 yards”

Dr. Rossignol says that if you aren’t taking it easy, you could injure yourself in a number of ways.

“The back injuries are always here I’ll see a back spasm or back strain multiple times per day. What we also a lot generally sometimes the older population is dehydration. It’s getting hot out again and we don’t realize we’re not drinking eating enough so we’ll see that sometimes when you spend 4 or 5 hours out in the sun when you haven’t seen the sun in 5 months it can kind of catch up to you so you know we see a little bit of that. Then you get the rare stuff the cuts the nicks hopefully not the chainsaw injuries.”

He adds it’s important to know your limits.

“You start shoveling for a bit you start digging holes your back starts aching there’s no reason to fight through it take a break ask for help. Obviously anything that’s any lifting you know people should know their limits. Instead of wrenching on something pulling if it’s not there if you can’t easily do it yourself get someone else involved or find an alternative method to get it done.”

He adds that the best way for you to prevent injury is to stay active.

