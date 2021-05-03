Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 245 additional cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 245 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 790. Monday’s new death was reported in Androscoggin County.

The 245 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 62,092.

The Maine CDC said 528,614 Mainers, or 39.33%% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 2 new cases, bringing the total to 1,688.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 790
  • Total cases: 62,092
  • Confirmed cases: 46,197
  • Probable cases: 15,895
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 124
  • Patients in intensive care: 42
  • Patients on ventilators: 18

