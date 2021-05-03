Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 245 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 245 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 790. Monday’s new death was reported in Androscoggin County.

The 245 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 62,092.

The Maine CDC said 528,614 Mainers, or 39.33%% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 2 new cases, bringing the total to 1,688.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 790

Total cases: 62,092

Confirmed cases: 46,197

Probable cases: 15,895

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%

14-day positivity rate: 2.7%

Currently hospitalized: 124

Patients in intensive care: 42

Patients on ventilators: 18

