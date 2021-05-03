Maine considers new protection for domestic violence victims

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is set to consider a proposal designed to prevent housing and employment discrimination against domestic violence victims.

The legislature’s Judiciary Committee has approved the proposal from Democratic Sen. Donna Bailey.

Supporters say the proposal amends the Maine Human Rights Act to make sure that domestic violence victims who seek a protection from abuse order via court are not discriminated against when they seek housing and employment.

The proposal will next go before the full Maine Legislature.

