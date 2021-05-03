PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - May is Community Action month across the country. A special proclamation recognizes a County organization for their work in the community.

The Aroostook County Commissioners are recognizing Aroostook County Action Program for the extra effort they made throughout the pandemic.

“This really calls attention to the reason community action agencies exist, as well as the efforts and the opportunities we have to provide individuals with,” said Jason Parent, CEO of ACAP.

Parent says he hopes this will spread word of ACAP’s services to the people who really need them.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.