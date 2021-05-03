UMFK hosts May 4 walk-in vaccine clinic

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Fort Kent will be hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic tomorrow, May 4. The community is invited to get their vaccines on campus at the Alumni Conference room in Nadeau Hall.

St. John Valley Pharmacy will be administering Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the hall from 8:30am to 12:30pm tomorrow with no need to pre-register.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.