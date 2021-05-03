Advertisement

UMFK hosts May 4 walk-in vaccine clinic

(WAGM)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Fort Kent will be hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic tomorrow, May 4. The community is invited to get their vaccines on campus at the Alumni Conference room in Nadeau Hall.

St. John Valley Pharmacy will be administering Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the hall from 8:30am to 12:30pm tomorrow with no need to pre-register.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports 231 new cases and no new deaths
Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC
Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and...
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

HEAP program through ACAP
May is Community Action Month
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Cross Insurance Center mass vaccination clinic tentative closing date set
The Maine State House in Augusta
Maine considers new protection for domestic violence victims