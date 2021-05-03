Weather on the Web Monday, May 3rd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

We’re looking at those sunny skies today, as high pressure holds on! A light breeze will persist... but temps will still reach the lower-60s by the afternoon.

Then, Tuesday brings a mixture of sun and clouds... with another spring-like day on tap.

The middle part of the week ushers in some moderate to localized heavier rain throughout the day... with lingering impacts into Thursday. Right now, rain total estimates are expected between 0.75-1.00″ over the 48-hour period.

We’ll also see a quick dip-down with our temperatures for the middle part of the week... before more seasonable upper-50s and lower-60s return for the weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe start to their week!

