Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce declares Sign Wars

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a sign of the times. Local businesses are blowing off steam in a friendly sign war.

Some local Presque Isle businesses have heeded the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce’s call to join a national sign war movement. Up and down Main Street, you’ll see the Chamber’s hashtag under some friendly digs, and Chamber director, LaNiece Sirois hopes the sign war challenge will bring a little joy all around central Aroostook.

“This is for all of those town, it’s not just for Presque Isle,” said Sirois. “It’s for Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Easton, wherever you have a marquis and if you don’t have a marquis, use a sandwich sign, make posters, write on your window.”

Local businesses are already getting invested in the competition, and the winner of best sign will be decided at the end of May and awarded with ReMax sponsored trophies. Competitors hope more store fronts will take up the challenge.

“Who doesn’t love friendly competition?” asked Leslie Jackson, marketing manager of SW Collins. “So I challenge those in Presque Isle who have signs, whether they be digital or regular, to bring it on, let’s see what you’ve got and let’s have some fun.”

“Challenge us, we’ll get back and challenge you again, and just have fun,” said Troy Heald, northern Aroostook district manager of FA Peabody.

The two companies faced off in the sign war, cracking jokes at one another.

If you were looking for a sign that you should get involved, it’s time to get creative, and play your part in the sign war.

