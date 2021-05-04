Farmers to Families Food Boxes Discontinued

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Farmers to Families food box giveaways are coming to an end.

The final giveaway was held at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. According to Dixie Shaw of Catholic Charities Maine, by the end of this month, the USDA’s federal program will be discontinued.

Since July of 2020, Catholic charities Maine has been delivering food throughout the state, and all over Aroostook County.

Shaw says although there won’t be any more food giveaways, there are still other ways to get help if you need it.

“If anybody still needs assistance with food insecurity, we have 28 food pantries around Aroostook County and the tip of Washington County and Northern Penobscot. So, contact us, contact your town office. They know where the pantries are. But those pantries are there, and this is what their mission is, to help people in their areas. There’s 28 of them all over the county so there’s plenty of opportunity to get food if you need it.”

Shaw says she is thankful for all of the volunteers who have stepped up to help at giveaways throughout the county. She says they will continue to do everything they can to combat food insecurity in Aroostook County.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.