Maine CDC reports increase of 417 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 417 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains 790. However, the Maine CDC recorded one new death in Kennebec County but removed one from York County after reviewing information from that case.

The 417 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 62,509.

The Maine CDC said 535,398 Mainers, or 39.83%% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,691.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 790

Total cases: 62,509

Confirmed cases: 46,429

Probable cases: 16,080

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 2.7%

Currently hospitalized: 126

Patients in intensive care: 56

Patients on ventilators: 24

