Maine CDC reports increase of 417 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 417 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains 790. However, the Maine CDC recorded one new death in Kennebec County but removed one from York County after reviewing information from that case.

The 417 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 62,509.

The Maine CDC said 535,398 Mainers, or 39.83%% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,691.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 790
  • Total cases: 62,509
  • Confirmed cases: 46,429
  • Probable cases: 16,080
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 126
  • Patients in intensive care: 56
  • Patients on ventilators: 24

