Maine removes COVID-19 vax residency requirement

Dr. Nirav Shah says removing the residency requirement in the state comes as more people come to Maine, as well as come back.
You no longer need to live in Maine to get a coronavirus vaccination here.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Maine CDC making that announcement of a change in policy Tuesday afternoon.

He says there is also more vaccine available, and this will make the process of administering the shots much simpler.

“The change is not being made because people don’t want the vaccine, rather it’s in recognition of the ever evolving vaccination landscape,” Shah said. “For example, with college students coming back home, we want make it as easy as possible for them to get their first shot or their second shot.”

As for that second shot, Shah says it is not a requirement for Mainers to get both their shots in the same location, but it is preferred.

If you do choose to get doses at different spots, you should cancel the original second shot appointment you had booked.

There has been a rise recently in no shows at appointments that Shah thinks are linked to people shifting to other locations for convenience.

