Meduxnekeag River Race was a success

Houllton, Maine (WAGM) -

Paddlers were back on the Meduxnekeag River for the oldest canoe race in the County. Families and friends enjoyed a beautiful day on the water. Adriana Sanchez was there and spoke to some participants who shared their thoughts on the race returning after a years absence.

Clear skies, canoes, paddles, some free food and rainfall from the previous night made the 2021 Meduxnekeag River Race a success.

“The water is my home so I’m in the canoe all the time but what felt good was all that rain yesterday it brought our river to perfect conditions today everybody love the height of the water,” said Peter Blood, a participant.

Josh Mclaughlin, a timer for the race says after a year of events being cancelled, he was very appreciative to be able to help make this happen for the community.

“It’s been a year since the chamber has been able to put on the event in the community due to Covid so this was the first one and its an outside event and We had almost fifty boats signed up, it was a great turn out everyone made it safely down the river, yesterdays rain made the eater a lot higher so it was faster it looked like everyone had a great time, young kids to the older adults,” said Mclaughlin.

People of many ages participated in this event, but they all agree despite it being a race it brought nothing but joy.

“It was great to have people out in the water with me today wasn’t so great when someone passed me I started to feel my age at 75 when they were going by,” said Blood.

“It actually feels really renewing and I’m happy to be back out, my favorite part was probably the fast water and rapids,” said Phillip Espencheid, a young participant.

A day on the water and connecting with nature made for a perfect day in Houlton.

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.