Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Police say a New Brunswick man sped through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing and led police on a high-speed pursuit in Maine.

Jeremy Richard is accused of roaring through Maine at speeds topping 150 mph before being arrested Monday in Millinocket, more than 60 miles from the border crossing in Houlton.

Richard is charged was charged with eluding police, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, and reckless conduct.

The 27-year-old was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

