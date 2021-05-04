Advertisement

Presque Isle man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy passes away

Adam MacDonald
Adam MacDonald(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A courageous young man who captured the hearts of so many Mainers has passed away.

Adam MacDonald was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 1990.

MacDonald and his family worked for years to raise awareness and funds in hopes of finding a cure.

He was the state poster child for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and continued supporting the organization throughout his life.

MacDonald and his family teamed up with WABI for more than two decades during annual Labor Day MDA telethons.

Earlier this year, the Presque Isle Police and Fire Departments made Adam an honorary member to thank him for all he did for others during his life.

Funeral services are planned for this weekend at the Wesleyan Framework Church in Presque Isle.

Memories can be shared www.duncan-graves.com.

MacDonald was 35 years old.

