Presque Isle’s Trash and Treasure Sale returns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and that’s what The Forum’s trash and treasure sale is all about. But this year, the treasure was in the community gathering.

Another community event that was canceled last year due to COVID, the Spring trash and treasure sale in Presque Isle returned this year. Every table is different, and everyone has a different reason for being there. Polly Earl, secretary of Mainely Girls raises money to support girls in the county...

“We have a lot of things at our table today that was donated to us,” said Earl. “Some of it’s our stuff, some of it’s brought to us by other agencies and organizations to support us, and all of the money we make here today goes back to Mainely Girls to support our programs.”

...and Chuck Connors drove four hours from Clinton to sell gourmet food products...

“Today it’s been steady, but yesterday it was really busy,” said Connors. “We looked up and it was time to go home.”

...but the common thread this year was that everyone was just happy to be back.

“When you do something every year like three or four times a year and it’s taken away from you,” began Paula Theriault, before smiling at the full Forum building. “But it comes back.”

Theriault is a regular at the sale, and says some of the 130 vendors depend on these events.

“You have all this stuff and ideas and when you can’t share them...a lot of people in our area, that’s the money to pay their taxes, you know the elderly who are knitting and making things, that’s what pays their house taxes.”

And even aside from the income, the Spring Trash and Treasure Sale provided a much-needed reprieve from the past winter’s isolation.

“It’s a good thing for the community, for people to be able to get out after all the stuff they’ve been through...anything the public can get out and enjoy without having to worry too much, I think it’s a great thing,” said attendee David Stewart from Caribou.

