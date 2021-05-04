Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 4th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

It’s a partly sunny start... with clouds building in throughout the day. After our chillier temps this morning, another 60-degree day is on tap by the afternoon.

We’re on the drier side over the next 24 hours... with rain moving in tomorrow morning. The rainfall with pick-up in intensity... with the heaviest rain projected Wed. PM into Thurs. AM.

Rain totals are expected between 0.75-1.25″-in., with rates at times upwards of 1/10″-in. per hour. Still make sure to take those precautions on the roadways, as visibility impacts, ponding of water, and concerns for hydroplaning are likely.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. Hope everyone has a great day.

--And May the Fourth be with you!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
SW Collins cracks a joke at Shriners and FA Peabody in a two-hitter
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce declares Sign Wars
130 vendors sold their Trash and Treasure on Saturday and Sunday
Presque Isle’s Trash and Treasure Sale returns
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 245 additional cases

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, May 3rd
Weather on the Web Monday, May 3rd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, April 30th
Weather on the Web Friday, April 30th
Weather on the Web Friday, April 30th