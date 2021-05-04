Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 4th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

It’s a partly sunny start... with clouds building in throughout the day. After our chillier temps this morning, another 60-degree day is on tap by the afternoon.

We’re on the drier side over the next 24 hours... with rain moving in tomorrow morning. The rainfall with pick-up in intensity... with the heaviest rain projected Wed. PM into Thurs. AM.

Rain totals are expected between 0.75-1.25″-in., with rates at times upwards of 1/10″-in. per hour. Still make sure to take those precautions on the roadways, as visibility impacts, ponding of water, and concerns for hydroplaning are likely.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. Hope everyone has a great day.

--And May the Fourth be with you!

