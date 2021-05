BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Healthcare workers can get a free cup a joe courtesy of Dunkin’ on Thursday.

It’s National Nurses Day!

To mark the occasion, Dunkin’ is offering healthcare workers a free cup of coffee, hot or iced.

All you need to do is show your work ID.

Dunkin’ officials say this offer is good “while supplies last.”

