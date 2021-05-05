Ellsworth Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr passes away

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A man who served the Ellsworth Fire Department for 12 years has passed away.

Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr died Wednesday morning.

Dorr was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020 and continued to serve the fire department up until his passing.

He joined the Ellsworth Fire Department in August of 2009 as a paid, on-call firefighter.

He served as the lead instructor for the Hancock County Fire Academy.

In a recent interview, Dorr told TV5 this was his favorite part of his job.

Dorr was honored with the Joel Barnes Community Service Award last month.

The Ellsworth Fire Department released a statement saying Bobby will truly be missed and never forgotten.

Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date.

