Advertisement

Former UMaine stars Dobson, Stevens selected near the top of the CFL Draft

Dobson to Winnipeg, Stevens to Ottawa
UMaine football captain Stevens enters transfer portal
UMaine football captain Stevens enters transfer portal
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine offensive lineman Liam Dobson was selected 3rd overall Tuesday night in the Canadian Football League draft by Winnipeg. Former UMaine linebacker Deshawn Stevens was taken 6th overall by Ottawa. Both players have a year of college eligibility left. But like hockey, those teams own their rights if they chose to play in the CFL someday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC
Jeremy Richard
Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle
Adam MacDonald
Presque Isle man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy passes away
Farmers to Families Food Boxes Discontinued
Farmers to Families Food Boxes Discontinued
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports increase of 417 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

These are the high school sports highlights for 5/3/21.
High School Sports Highlights 5/3/21
These are the high school sports highlights for 5/3/21.
High School Sports Highlights 5/3/21
Pickleball is a great way to get moving and make friends.
Get Moving! Exercise and Make Friends With Pickleball
Pickle ball is a great way to make friends and get moving.
Pickle Ball Get Moving