Former UMaine stars Dobson, Stevens selected near the top of the CFL Draft

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine offensive lineman Liam Dobson was selected 3rd overall Tuesday night in the Canadian Football League draft by Winnipeg. Former UMaine linebacker Deshawn Stevens was taken 6th overall by Ottawa. Both players have a year of college eligibility left. But like hockey, those teams own their rights if they chose to play in the CFL someday.

