Increase need for mental health resources

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There has been an increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic. Megan Cole spoke with the program director of emergency services at Aroostook Mental Health Center and has more on how they’re working to meet that need.

The pandemic has taken a real toll on the mental health of many. This has led to an increase in demand for mental health services.

“We have started to see an increase number the amount of people reaching out for support. That includes in our outpatient services, in our recovery centers as well as in our crisis services.”

“We at ACAP have seen an increase in requests for all types of services and in that certainly we have seen an increase in the number of people looking for resources to assist them with mental health challenges.”

Ferris says that with the increase demand, they’re doing what they can to get people the services that they need.

“I think that we’re doing a good job trying to respond the best that we can and keeping up with it. I think there was even pre pandemic there was there were issues sometimes with resources and availability and timeliness of getting people faster access and getting the services that they need. I will say a big learning with the pandemic is been the use of telehealth and so that has actually has improved our response and our availability.”

“Definitely waiting lists are something that from time to time that we’ve experienced. One of the things that we just try to do is help support the individual in any other way that we can while they’re waiting to access those critical mental health services.”

Ferris says that if you are in need of help and can’t get in to see a provider, there are resources available.

“In addition to StrengthenME and the crisis line there’s also a warm line, a state wide warm line that’s available for people who might just need…maybe you’re feeling isolated and you just need some interaction you just wanna talk to somebody over the phone. You’re not necessarily in crisis and need help right now but you’d like to talk about what you did that day just to feel a little less isolated.”

If you are in need of assistance, you can call the following numbers:

StrengthenME – local number 207-762-4851

Maine Crisis Line – 1-888-568-1112

Maine Warm Line – 1-866-771-9276

NAMI Maine Teen Text support line – 207-515-8398

Sexual Assault Helpline – 1-800-871-7741

Domestic Violence Helpline – 1-866-834-4357

Peer Recovery Centers –

Mental Health Peer Recovery:

Harvest Inn Peer-Run Recovery Center (Caribou) – 207-492-1386

Madawaska Peer-Run Recovery Center (Madawaska) – 207-728-4806

Substance Use Peer Recovery:

Roads to Recovery (Caribou) – 207-493-1278

Aroostook Recovery Center of Hope ARCH (Houlton) – 207-254-2213

Downeast Recovery Support Centers (Calais and Machias) – 207-259-6238

ACAP-

Presque Isle-207-764-3721

Fort Kent-207-834-5290

Madawaska-207-728-6345

Houlton-207-532-5300

