Internships, Are they worth it or not?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Summer time is coming up, that can mean vacation for students and recent graduates or that can mean they’re starting of their career with an internship. Adriana Sanchez has the story behind the importance on having one.

Having an internship on your resume can make a difference when applying for a job. Experts say it can show you’ve developed a professional attitude, gain connections or even save you from entering a career path you wouldn’t be happy with.

Paul Towle, President of Aroostook Partnership said, “Internships are a great opportunity to test a career field for students to see if what they’re pursing is something they’ll be happy in for the lives – its also a great experience to put on your resume especially younger folks will need to begin to build that resume in order to get their foot in the door for career opportunities down the road so it’s a great opportunity to build that resume.”

One of the many benefits living in a rural area like Aroostook county are the connections one can easily make which can come in handy when looking for an internship.

“We live in an area in Aroostook County where it’s a small community if you think about it everybody knows somebody so I would encourage students to lean on their parents, older family members, their teachers to help them make some of these connections to get their foot in the door for these interview because everyone knows someone in Aroostook County & that’s just a great way to get that real foot in the door,” said Towle.

Having an internship on your resume can show initiative so what are some key factors when you’ve secured an interview?

“It’s really the soft skills that are those first impressions, things a lot of hiring managers will make almost immediate decisions. If you show up dressed up properly or if you’re barley there on time or maybe not even on time and you don’t act professional, act with some initiative. They draw a lot of conclusions on just how candidates present themselves during these initial interviews,” answered Towle.

For a list of current internship openings in the county you can visit indeed.com or opportunitiesaroostook.com/internships

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8

