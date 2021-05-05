Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 348 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 348 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 791. Wednesday’s new death was reported in Androscoggin County.

The 348 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 62,857.

The Maine CDC said 543,408 Mainers, or 40.43% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 2 new cases, bringing the total to 1,693.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 791

Total cases: 62,857

Confirmed cases: 46,656

Probable cases: 16,201

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 2.7%

Currently hospitalized: 126

Patients in intensive care: 56

Patients on ventilators: 24

