Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 348 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 348 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 791. Wednesday’s new death was reported in Androscoggin County.

The 348 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 62,857.

The Maine CDC said 543,408 Mainers, or 40.43% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 2 new cases, bringing the total to 1,693.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 791
  • Total cases: 62,857
  • Confirmed cases: 46,656
  • Probable cases: 16,201
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 126
  • Patients in intensive care: 56
  • Patients on ventilators: 24

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC
Jeremy Richard
Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle
Adam MacDonald
Presque Isle man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy passes away
Farmers to Families Food Boxes Discontinued
Farmers to Families Food Boxes Discontinued
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports increase of 417 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Increase need for mental health services.
Increase need for mental health resources
Nursing homes allowing in person visits.
Residents at nursing homes are now finally able to see their family members in person
Nursing home allowing visitors
Adam MacDonald
Presque Isle man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy passes away