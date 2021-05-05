Advertisement

Maine’s tourism industry took a 27% hit last summer

Masked tourists walk down Main Street in Bar Harbor.
Masked tourists walk down Main Street in Bar Harbor.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s tourism industry saw visitation drop by about 27% last year during the pandemic but the impact wasn’t as bad as some feared.

A late-summer boost in travel made up for some of the lost ground early in the pandemic, preventing the season from being a total bust.

The Maine Office of Tourism estimates the total economic impact dipped to about $9 billion from more than $12 billion the year before.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills praised health and business leaders for mitigating the impact of the coronavirus. She said the state’s reputation as a safe place helped draw visitors.

