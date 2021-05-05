Advertisement

Residents at nursing homes are now finally able to see their family members in person

By Megan Cole
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Residents at nursing homes are now finally able to see their family members in person.  Megan Cole has reaction to this new move toward normalcy.

It’s something that has been a long time coming for nursing home residents.  They can now see their family in person.

“This has been great that we are now able to open up and allow visitors to come in although there are still regulations in place, rules that allow so many visitors but we are able to have people coming in again and actually physically touching which is It’s been quite emotional. "

“If a resident happens to have a private room then they can meet in that room.  If there is a roommate then it is preferred that they meet elsewhere in the facility and we have a couple of locations where people can be outside of their personal bedroom.”

Barrett Jewell is the infection control nurse at the Presque Isle rehab and nursing center.  He says it’s been very moving to see families together once again.

“They’re very excited, families are excited and it’s really good to see them to be able to have physical contact again.”

“They’re jubilant.  They’re very happy to be able to see people and for people that both are vaccinated they can hug each other which is something that the residents greatly enjoy.”

Jewell says that they can have up to 14 visitors in the building.  Cyr says that the number of visitors in the building is dependent of the amount of staff they have.  You will have to be screened if you are visiting.  Nancy Cote-Daigle of Highview rehab and nursing says that they will be following CDC guidelines and are also excited to see families and residents getting closer to normalcy.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

