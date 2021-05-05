Advertisement

Truck drivers for Shaw's supermarkets return to work

By Associated Press
May. 5, 2021
WELLS, Maine (AP) — Truck drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s supermarkets are back on the job in New England as the Teamsters and company prepare to return to the bargaining table on Thursday.

The drivers based at a warehouse in Wells, Maine, resumed deliveries Wednesday, two days after going on strike.

The drivers are responsible for delivering food and other grocery staples to more than 100 Shaw’s and Star Market grocery stores across the region.

The 70 drivers and mechanics represented by the Teamsters Local 340 have been without a contract since October.

