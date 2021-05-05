University of New England to require students, employees to be vaccinate against COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The University of New England announced Wednesday that it will require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement is for the start of the fall semester. School officials said they will allow for religious and medical exemptions.

Vaccination will also be required to participate in certain voluntary activities and programs, on campus, officials said.

People who are granted an exemption from the vaccine requirement will be required to wear masks while on campus.

“We are learning more every day about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in protecting us from serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as well as the vaccines’ ability to prevent transmission of the virus to others,” said UNE President James Herbert in a statement.

School officials said they are planning for a fall semester that will be as close to normal as possible, including the goal of full occupancy in classrooms, residence halls, and labs.

The university is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to hold vaccine clinics on campus for students and employees.

The university will hold its first clinic for students this week on the Biddeford campus.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.