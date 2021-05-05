Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 5th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone -- and Happy Cinco de Mayo!

It’s a soggy midweek... with steady to moderate rain showers continuing off-and-one throughout the day.

We are expecting that rainfall rate to continue to pick-up during the evening hours and overnight tonight. And when all is said and done, most spots across the County will see 0.75-1.25″ of rain.

We’re also experiencing a slightly cooler feel, both today and tomorrow... before sunshine returns for Friday, and our temps rebound to the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day!

