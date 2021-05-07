Advertisement

Androscoggin County remains ‘yellow’ in Maine DOE color-coded system

Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset counties are now back to green as case rates in those counties have fallen by at least 20%.
Maine DOE colors 5-7-21
Maine DOE colors 5-7-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Androscoggin County remains yellow in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Health officials say Androscoggin County continues to have an elevated new case rate of 77 per 10,000 residents, more than double the statewide average.

Those counties were designated yellow at last update.

All other counties remain green, including Franklin and York, which were closely monitored in the last update.

The next update will be on May 21st.

