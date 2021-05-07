PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This weekend will be a free fishing weekend in the state of Maine. Fisheries Biologist Frank Frost says that the start of the fishing season has been a good one on some area bodies of water.

Frank Frost::” I think it is going to be a great spring. The water is warming up. I think it is going to be an extended spring. I think the next four or five weeks will be excellent. The long range forecast looks really good. Cool nights and sunny days that really brings out some really good fishing.”

Frost says that he has heard from several anglers who have been having success

Frost:” We have heard from people in Southern Arosotook, the further north you get it’s dragging a little bit. Southern Aroostook has some good fishing going on right now. I have heard some good reports and that is just going to move north over the next week or two.”

