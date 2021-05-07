Advertisement

London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding

Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021....
Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021. Firefighters have tacked a blaze in a London apartment tower that has cladding similar to that used on a building where 72 people died in 2017. London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire on Friday that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s docklands.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Fire broke out Friday in a London apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another housing block in the city where 72 people died in a 2017 blaze.

London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s Docklands.

The fire brigade said “firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have carried out multiple rescues.” It said 38 adults and four children were treated by ambulance crews at the scene for shock and smoke inhalation, and two men were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Property developer Ballymore, which owns the building, said the blaze was “quickly brought under control.”

Ballymore has said 22% of the building’s façade is covered in aluminum composite cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in June 2017 in the deadliest domestic fire in the U.K. since World War II.

Investigators found that the flammable cladding helped a fire that started in an apartment kitchen at Grenfell race out of control.

Safety regulations brought in since then require similar dangerous cladding to be removed, but the work has not been carried out on some apartment towers because of wrangling over who should pay.

Survivors and relatives in the Grenfell United advocacy group said in a statement they were “horrified” by the new fire.

“When will the government take this scandal seriously? Enough is enough,” it said. “The government promised to remove dangerous cladding by June 2020 — it has completely failed its own target and every day that goes by lives are at risk.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vet shortage in The County.
Veterinarians are hard to come by in The County
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Letter sent by The Aroostook County State Legislative Delegation
Letter to Governor Mills
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year
Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC

Latest News

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter
Jonathan Bauer and his 13-year-old daughter were headed home when they were involved in a...
Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save 2-year-old after car crash
Hero honored for saving toddler ejected into water during car crash
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack