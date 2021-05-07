Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 288 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 288 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 794. Friday’s new death was reported in Washington County.

The 288 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,463.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total to 1,707.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 794

Total cases: 63,463

Confirmed cases: 47,002

Probable cases: 16,461

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

Currently hospitalized: 129

Patients in intensive care: 49

Patients on ventilators: 23

