Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 288 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 288 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 794. Friday’s new death was reported in Washington County.

The 288 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,463.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total to 1,707.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 794
  • Total cases: 63,463
  • Confirmed cases: 47,002
  • Probable cases: 16,461
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
  • Currently hospitalized: 129
  • Patients in intensive care: 49
  • Patients on ventilators: 23

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vet shortage in The County.
Veterinarians are hard to come by in The County
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Letter sent by The Aroostook County State Legislative Delegation
Letter to Governor Mills
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year
Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC

Latest News

COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year
Vet shortage in The County.
Veterinarians are hard to come by in The County
Houlton fair happening this year
Vet shortage