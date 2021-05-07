Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 288 additional cases
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 288 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.
The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 794. Friday’s new death was reported in Washington County.
The 288 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,463.
Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total to 1,707.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 794
- Total cases: 63,463
- Confirmed cases: 47,002
- Probable cases: 16,461
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
- Currently hospitalized: 129
- Patients in intensive care: 49
- Patients on ventilators: 23
