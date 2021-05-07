Presque Isle City Hall renovations set to begin; Changes to services

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle City Hall is set to begin renovations to its first floor on Monday, May 17. Offices will be closed to the public on Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 as staff is relocated prior to construction.

Services normally accessed at the first-floor front counter will be temporarily relocated to the Forum.

Specific changes include:

· FRONT COUNTER STAFF WILL TEMPORARILY BE RELOCATED TO THE FORUM AT 84 MECHANIC STREET.

· All direct telephone numbers will remain the same.

· City Clerk and General Assistance will be relocated to the third floor.

· Tax Assessing services will be relocated to the City Council Chamber on the third floor.

· All public meetings will temporarily be held in the Akeley Galley of the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library at 39 Third Street.

· As of Monday, May 17, the front door to City Hall will be locked. For services on the second and third floor, the public is asked to call 760-2700 from the parking lot to access the building. A staff person will meet you at the door to escort you past the construction area safely.

The public is asked to make use of online services for car/boat/ATV registrations, and dog registrations. In addition, taxes may be paid online. The form for requesting birth certificates, marriage licenses, and death certificates may be printed from the website and submitted by mail. Please note that there may be a delay in processing vital records. Links to online services can be found on the City’s website at www.presqueislemaine.gov.

It is anticipated that the first-floor renovations will be completed by July 15.

