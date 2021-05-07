Advertisement

White House allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced the allocation of $21.6 billion in emergency rental assistance to help prevent evictions of people who lost jobs during the pandemic.

The administration also announced changes Friday in the rental assistance program aimed at addressing criticism that the emergency support has not reached many who need the help.

This latest round of aid for renters was included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President Joe Biden pushed through Congress in March. It followed $25 billion in emergency rental assistance in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December.

Administration officials said the additional support was urgently needed because nearly 7 million Americans reported being behind in their rent payments in late April. More than 40% of those renters worry that they could be evicted over the next two months.

Among the changes announced by the administration Friday, government agencies implementing the rental relief program will be required to offer assistance directly to renters if landlords choose not to participate. Also, the waiting time for delivering the assistance to renters has been cut in half if landlords decide not to participate in the program.

Gene Sperling, the White House coordinator of the American Rescue Plan, said that the administration’s goal was to get rental assistance to people who need it as quickly as possible.

“We need to make sure that as we implement these emergency funds that we are nimble enough to address growing needs,” Sperling told reporters at a briefing. “Basic housing security is fundamental to the dignity of all Americans.”

A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday struck down the nationwide moratorium on evictions that had been imposed by the Trump administration last year and extended by Biden until June 30.

Administration officials at the briefing noted that the Justice Department has already filed an appeal of that decision and been granted a 10-day stay of the ruling. The administration is seeking to extend that stay until a federal appeals court can rule on the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vet shortage in The County.
Veterinarians are hard to come by in The County
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Letter sent by The Aroostook County State Legislative Delegation
Letter to Governor Mills
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year
Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC

Latest News

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter
Jonathan Bauer and his 13-year-old daughter were headed home when they were involved in a...
Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save 2-year-old after car crash
Hero honored for saving toddler ejected into water during car crash
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack